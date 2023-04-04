Vermont congressional delegation reacts to charges against Trump

The historic surrender and criminal court arraignment of former President Donald Trump took place in Manhattan Tuesday.
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of Vermont’s congressional delegation weighed in Tuesday on former President Donald Trump facing charges.

Prosecutors say Trump conspired to illegally influence the 2016 election through a series of hush money payments designed to stifle claims that could be harmful to his candidacy. He pleaded not guilty to 34 charges.

Sens. Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch and Rep. Becca Balint were all in Vermont Tuesday for an event at Winooski High School.

Welch and Balint stress that the legal process needs to play out before making any conclusions.

“Nobody, even the president of the United States is above the law. We need to step back and let the legal process work its will,” said Welch, D-Vermont.

“I think for us to believe in the rule of law it has to apply equally to anyone regardless of station,” said Balint, D-Vermont.

Trump plans to deliver remarks Tuesday night after he returns to Florida.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

