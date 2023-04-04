Vermont man sentenced to prison on drug charges

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has been sentenced to four years in prison on drug charges.

Carl Martin, 37, of Colchester, was convicted last summer.

You may remember he was one of the men police say was involved in a shooting in front of Nectar’s bar on Main Street in Burlington in 2018. They say before the shooting, he punched another man, Rashad Nashid, in the face and pointed a gun at him. Investigators say Nashid then fired a gun at Martin but his bullet hit and seriously wounded a bystander.

Martin was never charged for his alleged involvement in that shooting.

But authorities did charge him for selling cocaine to an undercover officer on several occasions in 2019.

