Victim of Brattleboro homeless shelter murder identified

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - We now know the identity of a woman who police say was murdered in Brattleboro on Monday morning. Court paperwork identifies her as Leah Rosin-Pritchard, 36, an employee of the Groundworks Collaborative on Royal Road, where she died.

Police say Zaaina Asra Zakirrah Mahvish-Jammeh, 38, of Brattleboro, attacked Rosin-Pritchard with an ax and killed her. Mahvish-Jammeh was arrested Monday and is due in court Tuesday afternoon to answer to murder charges.

Court documents show Mahvish-Jammeh was a resident of the shelter and specifically asked to meet with Rosin-Pritchard in the living room before attacking her.

She could face 35 years to life in prison if convicted.

The Groundworks Collaborative released a statement saying they’re working with the police. The statement said, in part: “Leah Rosin-Pritchard is irreplaceable. She was a wonderfully strong, positive, beautiful and compassionate person who gave generously of her spirit and skills in support of all Morningside House residents and her professional colleagues. There are no words to express the depth of loss felt by her Groundworks teammates and our hearts go out to her family and friends.”

