Welch introduces prescription drug transparency bill

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Peter Welch has joined with GOP colleagues to sponsor a bill aimed at bringing down the cost of prescription drugs.

Welch and Senator Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, have introduced the Drug Price Transparency in Medicaid Act of 2023. It would limit what they call abusive pricing practices by pharmacy benefit managers. That includes a technique called “spread pricing,” where they charge Medicaid more than they pay pharmacies for a particular drug in order to bring in more profits.

Welch says the bill would save Medicaid an estimated one billion over 10 years.

Other GOP sponsors include Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-New York.

