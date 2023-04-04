Why prices at fast-food restaurants like Chick-fil-A are on the rise

Small chickens are now in higher demand as companies like Kentucky Fried Chicken and...
Small chickens are now in higher demand as companies like Kentucky Fried Chicken and Chick-fil-A have come to prize the birds that weigh only about 4 lbs.(Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The growing popularity of crispy chicken sandwiches has left restaurants chasing a relatively rare bird.

Small chickens are now in higher demand as companies like Kentucky Fried Chicken and Chick-fil-A have come to prize the birds that weigh only about 4 lbs.

They are reportedly more tender and more flavorful than their bigger counterparts and now that demand is driving up costs for restaurant operators.

The cost for small-chicken boneless breasts has remained relatively high since January 2021, peaking at about $4.30 during the summer of 2022 before falling to about $2.50.

According to U.S. Agriculture data, the number of small chickens slaughtered weekly is down from nearly 49% of the market in 2005 to about 15% in 2023.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A kite surfer was assisted out of Lake Champlain Saturday afternoon after concerned witnesses...
Kite surfer brought to shore after concerned calls
Police made an arrest in a murder investigation at a Brattleboro homeless shelter on Monday.
Woman arrested for murder at Brattleboro homeless shelter
Sunday evening, community members gathered at St. Stephens Episcopal Church to hold a...
Vigil held for missing Vermont teen; search to continue Monday
Rebecca Ball
Crews search for missing Vt. teen with autism; how searchers should approach her
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway

Latest News

Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the Miami...
Bringing Lolita home: How to release a long-captive orca
The first lady will make a stop in Vermont on Wednesday. - File photo
First lady to visit Vermont on Wednesday
Carl Martin
Vermont man sentenced to prison on drug charges
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
A bill that would combat so-called forever chemicals in Vermont is moving forward. - File photo
Bill to fight forever chemicals in Vermont advances