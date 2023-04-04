Wildlife Watch: Falcon nesting season underway

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Many folks are itching to hit the trails this spring, but Vermont wildlife officials are reminding outdoor enthusiasts, as they do each spring, to avoid sensitive peregrine falcon nesting sites.

There are about a dozen cliff sites that are off-limits until August 1 or until officials give the all-clear signal.

Reporter Ike Bendavid visited with officials from the U.S. Fish And Wildlife Service and Audobon Vermont to learn more about the nesting process.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A kite surfer was assisted out of Lake Champlain Saturday afternoon after concerned witnesses...
Kite surfer brought to shore after concerned calls
Police made an arrest in a murder investigation at a Brattleboro homeless shelter on Monday.
Woman arrested for murder at Brattleboro homeless shelter
Rebecca Ball
Crews search for missing Vt. teen with autism; how searchers should approach her
Sunday evening, community members gathered at St. Stephens Episcopal Church to hold a...
Vigil held for missing Vermont teen; search to continue Monday
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway

Latest News

MM
Franklin County farm seeks to sell renewable natural gas
mm
Interfaith leaders make case for expanded post-pandemic safety net
mm
New York schools receive more threats
mm
House budget includes DMV fee hikes