Wildlife Watch: Falcon nesting season underway

ROCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Many folks are itching to hit the trails this spring, but Vermont wildlife officials are reminding outdoor enthusiasts, as they do each spring, to avoid sensitive peregrine falcon nesting sites.

There are about a dozen cliff sites that are off-limits until August 1 or until officials give the all-clear signal.

Reporter Ike Bendavid visited with officials from the U.S. Fish And Wildlife Service and Audobon Vermont to learn more about the nesting process.

