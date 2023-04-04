BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midday Wednesday until Thursday morning for the potential of freezing rain east of the Green Mountains and parts of northern New York. A frontal system will move west on Wednesday afternoon spreading a mix of rain and freezing rain across the region. Areas west of the Green Mountains, including the Champlain Valley will see mainly rain from this system, but east of the Green Mountains, precipitation could fall as freezing rain, heavy at times, through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures warm up for all areas through Wednesday night, changing all precipitation over to rain, with the chance for a thunderstorm or two Wednesday night and into the day on Thursday. Highs will be warming up on Thursday as well with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

We’ll see cooler temperatures behind the front for the end of the week. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny for Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid 40s. Warmer weather returns starting on Sunday. Skies will be sunny on Easter with temperatures back into the low to mid 50s. The warm up continues into next week with more sunshine through the start of the work week with highs getting into the low 60s.

