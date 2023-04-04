BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! Today’s weather will feature the north/south split, thanks to the cold front that came down from the north yesterday with rain showers, but has now stalled out along our southern counties. That means more rain showers for our southern area today, but dry with mostly cloudy skies to the north. The rain showers to the south will taper off tonight.

A stronger, complex storm system will be coming in on Wednesday with a variety of nasty weather. A light, wintry mix of snow & sleet will start the day near the Canadian border. Heavier bands of rain will be moving in later in the morning and through the afternoon. There could be thunderstorms as well. But with temperatures stuck in the low/mid 30s to the east of the spine of the Green Mountains, there could be some freezing rain with an ice build-up of 1/4″ or more, mainly on bridges, tree branches, and power lines.

Showers & thunderstorms will continue Wednesday night into early Thursday. Lingering showers on Thursday will give way to clearing skies late in the day and into Thursday night. Temperatures will temporarily spike into the upper 50s and low 60s early Thursday.

Then it will clear out on Friday, but be blustery and colder. The strong NW winds will die down late in the day.

The good news is that we are headed for a very nice holiday weekend. There will be plenty of sunshine on both Saturday & Sunday. Temperatures will be warming up into the 50s for Easter Sunday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring the active weather for Wednesday into Thursday, and we will keep you updated with the latest information, on-air and online! -Gary

