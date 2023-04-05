Bennington hospital considers building new inpatient psych unit for kids

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As demand for inpatient mental health treatment for kids skyrockets, a Bennington hospital is exploring whether it has the means to open a new psychiatric care unit.

In partnership with the Vermont Mental Health Department, Southwestern Vermont Medical Center is conducting a feasibility study right now.

Last year, UVM Health Network proposed building a new pediatric psychiatric unit at the children’s hospital, but leaders backed out, citing budget cuts. That’s when SVMC stepped in.

After examining their facility for months, Planning Director James Trimarchi says hospital leaders have identified a site on the Bennington campus where they could fit 12 beds, plus support spaces like sensory and counseling rooms.

The unit would serve adolescents ages 12 to 17 and could treat patients with co-existing, minor, stable medical conditions. It would cost $9.2 million to construct and $7 million annually to operate.

If the hospital invests in this major renovation, leaders say they need the State to commit to expense reimbursement for at least three to five years.

“SVMC’s goal isn’t to make money off this unit. The goal is to provide this as a statewide community service and to basically have our expenses covered. We just can’t lose our shirt in running this service,” Trimarchi said.

As for staffing, Trimarchi says neighboring Dartmouth Health has agreed to provide physicians. SVMC will hire nursing and support staff.

He says the feasibility study should finish in April.

To move forward with the project, the hospital would require approval from its board of trustees, then the Green Mountain Care Board. If all the pieces fall into place, the unit would open no earlier than late 2024 or early 2025.

Currently, the Brattleboro Retreat is the only facility in Vermont with inpatient mental health beds for kids.

In January, the Scott administration asked the legislature to earmark $9.25 million in the 2023 budget to support the development of the SVMC youth unit, but lawmakers scrapped the request pending the results of the hospital’s feasibility study.

Related Stories:

Vt. regulators give UVM Health Network ‘flexibility’ on $18M mental health spending plan

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.