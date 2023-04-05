Dartmouth researchers expedite genetic analysis for patients

LEBANON, N.H.. (WCAX) - Dartmouth Health is trying to speed up its turnaround times for diagnosing and treating diseases like cancer. And while doing so, it’s creating a kind of blueprint for predicting health care needs for the future.

Our genes define everything about us, from hair color and height to our health. At Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, the roadmaps for our bodies are being used to create roadmaps for our care.

“As we currently know, there are about 20,000 protein-coating genes in the human genome,” said Dr. Wahab Khan, an assistant professor of pathology and laboratory medicine at Dartmouth’s Geisel School of Medicine.

Analyzing those genes in order to diagnose a disease is nothing new. “What you eat, what you drink, what drug you take, what disease you get is based on those genes,” said Dr. Parth Shah with Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

But what is new at DHMC is that those genes are no longer being shipped to labs across the country to be studied. That can take weeks if not months to get results back. Now, it’s all being done in-house. “We are cataloging them for every patient that walks into Dartmouth-Hitchcock,” Shah said.

They are creating a gene database -- a digital dossier of our individual genetic maps. “For the first time in northern New England, we’ll be able to offer this at scale. That was not possible before,” Khan said.

Right now, the focus is on rare diseases for pediatric patients and just about every type of cancer. “Melanoma, breast, colon, prostate, and almost all the lung cancer patients,” Khan said.

And it’s not just about speeding up a diagnosis, it’s also about predicting the future. By storing the genetic data of each patient, doctors can use it to anticipate possible ailments down the road, best treatments, and possible side effects to certain drugs. “So, for the average person, their health care is going to be defined even before they see their physicians,” Shah said. He says the technology will not replace the need for bedside care, but rather give providers the most accurate information for the best course of care. “A patient walks in with any tumor has the chance to be matched with any therapy that is available globally now, not just the few genes we used to test for in the beginning.”

Doctors say the new approach is the true definition of personalized medicine, giving every patient a focused approach based on how they are built and defined in their own unique way.

