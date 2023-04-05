First lady visiting Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first lady has arrived in Vermont. Jill Biden landed at the Burlington International Airport this afternoon.
The first lady and U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona are visiting the Burlington area this afternoon.
They’re scheduled to visit Beta Technologies at the Burlington International Airport to highlight the work the electric plane-maker is doing to bring jobs in the clean energy sector and to highlight investments in high school career and technical education programs. They’ll be joining Governor Phil Scott.
Our Katharine Huntley is with them. She will have a full report tonight starting on the Channel 3 News at 4 p.m.
