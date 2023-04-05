First lady visiting Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first lady has arrived in Vermont. Jill Biden landed at the Burlington International Airport this afternoon.

The first lady and U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona are visiting the Burlington area this afternoon.

They’re scheduled to visit Beta Technologies at the Burlington International Airport to highlight the work the electric plane-maker is doing to bring jobs in the clean energy sector and to highlight investments in high school career and technical education programs. They’ll be joining Governor Phil Scott.

Our Katharine Huntley is with them. She will have a full report tonight starting on the Channel 3 News at 4 p.m.

Related Stories:

First lady to visit Vermont on Wednesday

BETA Technologies introduces new all-electric airplane

South Burlington-based Beta Technologies expands to Montreal

Beta announces St. Albans expansion plans

Vermont aerospace companies showcased at Montreal forum

Burlington City Council approves long-term lease for Beta Technologies

Beta Technologies clears big hurdle in plans to build new facility

Beta announces $375M in new financing

Burlington electric plane startup seeks permit for major expansion

Vermont tech company strikes deal to sell electric aircraft to UPS

Burlington company’s electric plane dreams aim to revolutionize aviation

Electric plane company to expand at Burlington airport

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.