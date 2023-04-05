A French private equity firm owns six Vt. child care centers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A recent rate hike at six child care centers in Chittenden County, highlights what appears to be the growing trend of private equity firms taking over parts of the child care industry.

The company Little Sprouts is in the midst of a rebranding effort to rename all six centers under the Heartworks name, which was locally owned until about five years ago. Little Sprouts, which operates dozens of childcare centers in New England, is a division of Babilou Family, which was acquired in 2020 by Antin Infrastructure Partners, a private equity firm with hubs in Paris, London, and New York City.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Alison Novak, who wrote about the private equity takeover of child care in this week’s issue.

