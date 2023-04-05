Lebanon man arrested in connection with stolen car, barn fire

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A Lebanon man faces charges in connection with the theft of a car from a barn that went up in flames over the weekend.

Multiple departments responded early Sunday to a barn fire in Plainfield, New Hampshire. After the fire was knocked down, investigators learned one of the vehicles being stored inside, an Audi TT convertible, was missing. Police on Tuesday found the missing car at a home in Lebanon.

Police ended up arresting the home’s owner, Thomas Hamel, 30, on charges of falsifying evidence and they say additional charges and arrests could be coming.

“Whether the both are connected, it is too early to say right now. We are still ongoing with the investigation -- in the early stages of it -- but there are more people involved that the Lebanon Police Department and ourselves need to interview,” said Plainfield Police Chief Anthony Swett.

Hamel did not enter a plea in court Wednesday and was released on conditions. He’s due back in court in June.

