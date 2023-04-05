Lecture celebrates CCC 90th anniversary in Vt.

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A lecture about the contributions of the Civilian Conservation Corps, or CCC, on Wednesday will commemorate the 90th anniversary of its organization.

The CCC was a public works program that gave work to unemployed men during the great depression. The program ran from 1933 to 1942 as part of FDR’s New Deal.

Organizers of Wednesday’s talk say 30 CCC camps operated in Vermont in 1937 and that more than 40,000 people worked the camps between 1933 and 1942.

Historians say many of the state parks, state forests, and winter rec areas can be dated back to the CCC. The lecture is from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Montpelier.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.