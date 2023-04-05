Lecture celebrates CCC 90th anniversary in Vt.

File Photo
File Photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A lecture about the contributions of the Civilian Conservation Corps, or CCC, on Wednesday will commemorate the 90th anniversary of its organization.

The CCC was a public works program that gave work to unemployed men during the great depression. The program ran from 1933 to 1942 as part of FDR’s New Deal.

Organizers of Wednesday’s talk say 30 CCC camps operated in Vermont in 1937 and that more than 40,000 people worked the camps between 1933 and 1942.

Historians say many of the state parks, state forests, and winter rec areas can be dated back to the CCC. The lecture is from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Montpelier.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zaaina Mahvish-Jammeh
Woman pleads not guilty to hatchet murder of Vermont shelter employee
Carl Martin
Vermont man sentenced to prison on drug charges
Police made an arrest in a murder investigation at a Brattleboro homeless shelter on Monday.
Woman arrested for murder at Brattleboro homeless shelter
Rebecca Ball, 17, of Middlebury
Missing Middlebury teen found dead
The first lady will make a stop in Vermont on Wednesday. - File photo
First lady to visit Vermont on Wednesday

Latest News

File Photo
South Burlington police to hire bike-riding patrollers
File Photo
N.H. higher ed. council holds virtual job fair
File Photo
Sen. Sanders secures medical training funds for Vt.
File Photo
Vt. DOC partners with new health care provider