Lincoln schools hire staff, ask for budget as independent district

LINCOLN, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Lincoln is running its school district independently after successfully separating from the Mount Abraham Union School District in November of 2022.

Now that Lincoln is independent, it doesn’t belong to an overarching central office. They’re responsible for educating, financing, and providing resources for the roughly 170 students, K-12, on their own.

Per state requirements, they have to be operational by July 1st, and district leaders say they will be.

Board chair Jennifer Oldham said there are around 70 students who go to the Lincoln Community School and the rest are in grades 7-12.

Oldham said they plan to give students full school choice meaning they’d be able to use their pupil spending at a school of their choosing. Oldham says most go to Mount Abe, the original high school in the district.

That setup is dependent on pending legislation that would alter which schools receive public funding.

“Well, we want to prove we want to demonstrate that small is not necessarily more expensive than small offers unique opportunities, particularly at the elementary school level for kids to be educated where they live. And that it’s doable,” said Oldham.

Oldham says they’re also working on tying up loose ends like technology, contracts, and systems. She said they’re also looking to see how they can provide programming, like an after-school program that students had access to when they were part of the MAUSD.

The district is currently in the process of hiring the superintendent and other central office roles. Oldham said they only need to hire a couple of new teachers because most are staying on.

Lincoln residents raised $100,000 to support the transition, paying for most of the technology needed to start up the new district. Voters later in the month will be asked to approve a more than $4.5M budget for the next school year.

“The common level of appraisal has pushed up the tax rate but our spending is basically on par with that of MAUSD on a per-pupil basis. So we’re not more expensive being on our own in terms of educational spending. So we want the budget to pass. There’s not any fat in there to cut,” said Oldham

The State Board of Education is expecting a report from Lincoln at their April board meeting as well.

