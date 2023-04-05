Milton students get hands-on lesson in perils of distracted driving

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With spring in the air and some students prone to distraction and flights of fancy, local police are hoping to drive home a key safety message when they get behind the wheel.

In an effort to kick distracted driving to the curb, state and local agencies teamed up Wednesday for a Distracted Driving Awareness Month event that put some of Vermont’s newest drivers to the test, including Milton High School sophomore Allessandra Hoffman.

“We drove go-carts through an obstacle course -- first without a phone and then the second time with a phone sending a text,” Hoffman explained.

Most of these students have their learner’s permits. They were tasked with typing out a message including their full name, where they go to school, and where they were born -- all while navigating the course.

“My attention was split between looking forward, looking at the obstacles, and my phone. Most of my mind was on my phone,” Hoffman admitted.

“I think I ran over a couple of cones. I would go down and my hand would immediately start turning the car and I would have to look up and kind of re-direct myself back into the middle,” said Jacob Deuso of Milton.

From 2017 to 2021, 1,168 crashes in Vermont were caused by distracted drivers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Police say cell phones are the most common form of distraction.

Milton Police Cpl. Jareco Coulombe says there are key telltale signs he watches out for. “I’m going to find one hand generally is going to be on the steering wheel. Where is the other hand, what is it doing? If I can’t find that hand I’ll look at their gaze and see where it is they’re looking - because if you’re not looking at the road, you’re going to be looking at whatever it is you’re doing in the car,” he said.

After the students completed the course, we decided to give it a go, nearly missing some stop signs along the way.

“Hopefully, they can take that on to the road themselves when they’re driving for real, and it’s not just a cone or a foam ball they’re hitting. Where it could be somebody in an intersection, whether a cyclist, a pedestrian, or somebody in another car,” Coulombe said.

He says between April 6th and 10th, local police will step up enforcement efforts targetting distracted drivers.

