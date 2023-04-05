Missing Middlebury teen found dead

WEYBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - After a week-long search, Vermont State Police announced missing Middlebury teen Rebecca Ball was found dead in Weybridge Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a canine search team located the 17-year-old’s body in a wooded area on the west side of Otter Creek north of Belden Falls just before 4:30 p.m.

An autopsy will be performed in Burlington to determine the cause and nature of death. The death is not considered suspicious.

Addison Central School District Superintendent Peter Burrows wrote in a letter to families Tuesday evening, “It is with profound sorrow that we share that Rebecca Ball was found deceased late this afternoon. Our thoughts and sympathies are with Rebecca’s family and all those who love her. Rebecca had a wonderful, creative spirit that we will miss deeply. Our whole community will feel this loss.”

Burrows, Middlebury Union High School Principal Caitlin Steele, and MUHS Assistant Principal Ben Weir are meeting with the MUHS Crisis Team, personnel from the Counseling Service of Addison County, and Victim Support of the State police to devise a plan to support students and families.

Counselors and additional staff across the district will be available for the MUHS community. If you or anyone you know needs additional support please call the 24-hour CSAC line at 388-7641.

Related Stories:

Crews search for missing Vt. teen with autism; how searchers should approach her

Vigil held for missing Vermont teen; search to continue Monday

Search continues for missing Middlebury teen

Police search for missing Middlebury teen

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.