N.H. higher ed. council holds virtual job fair

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2023
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Thanks to a career and internship fair, New Hampshire students will find out which careers are right for them.

The New Hampshire College & University Council is hosting its annual Career and Internship Fair Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Students from several colleges are signed up to go. Dozens of people from various career fields will be there too, including health, law enforcement, education, charity work, and finance.

Organizers say with the debt accrued from attending college, it’s important students graduate with good-paying jobs.

