Passover begins at sundown on Wednesday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Passover begins at sundown Wednesday for those of the Jewish faith. It’s one of the most celebrated holidays on the Hebrew calendar.

During Passover, families and communities get together to share a meal and celebrate Jewish liberation from slavery in Egypt.

Wednesday, at the Ohavi Zedek Synagogue in Burlington, they were getting ready for the Seder meal that begins at sunset.

“This is a time to recognize and celebrate how important it is that we have come through these many generations now to a new and special time while honoring where we have been,” said Rabbi Amy Small of Ohavi Zedek Synagogue.

The holiday continues for a week and the synagogue will host communal Seder and holy day services throughout.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.