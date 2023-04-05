Sen. Sanders secures medical training funds for Vt.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new training program is being launched in Vermont to improve healthcare.

Senator Bernie Sanders said the Lamoille Health Partners will receive nearly half a million dollars. The goal is to create a statewide primary care residency training program.

This program will be a community-based setting, where primary care clinicians practice.

Sanders said it is vital for Vermont to develop family medicine providers and give doctors a place to train in the communities they may one day serve.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.