Sen. Sanders secures medical training funds for Vt.
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new training program is being launched in Vermont to improve healthcare.
Senator Bernie Sanders said the Lamoille Health Partners will receive nearly half a million dollars. The goal is to create a statewide primary care residency training program.
This program will be a community-based setting, where primary care clinicians practice.
Sanders said it is vital for Vermont to develop family medicine providers and give doctors a place to train in the communities they may one day serve.
