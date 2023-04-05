State officials remind hikers to stay off muddy trails

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - While warmer spring temperatures may be on the way, state officials and the Green Mountain Club are reminding hikers and bikers to stay off muddy trails.

Officials say hiking or other trail use this time of year causes erosion and other problems that damage trails. If you’re hiking and find a muddy trail, they ask that you pick a different one. Better yet, they say check resources like Trailfinder.info, Green Mountain Club Visitor Center (802-244-7037), and VMBA Trail Conditions to find out what trails are closed or open near you.

Weather depending, most trails that close down will reopen by Memorial Day weekend.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.