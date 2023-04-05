State officials reveal actions made after troopers resign

Vermont State Police seal.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police Advisory Commission reveals it recommended officials -- fire two troopers, who are accused of making racist and inappropriate comments while off-duty.

The troopers, Nathan Greco and Nathan Jensen resigned from their positions at the Westminster Barracks last week. This is before officials decided on discipline.

The state police advisory commission provides advice and counsel to the public safety commissioner. Greco and Jensen have since apologized for their actions.

