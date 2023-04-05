Teen arrested in Barre drug raid

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A teen faces charges after police raided a Barre home early Wednesday.

It happened at a home on East Barre Road. Police say officers armed with a search warrant seized nearly 400 bags of fentanyl/heroin, as well as crack cocaine, cash, and a 9mm handgun.

Barre drug raid
Barre drug raid(Photo provided)

Police say a male claiming to be a 17-year-old from Boston was taken into custody. He faces charges of drug trafficking when he appears in court.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Ball, 17, of Middlebury
Missing Middlebury teen found dead
Zaaina Mahvish-Jammeh
Woman pleads not guilty to hatchet murder of Vermont shelter employee
Carl Martin
Vermont man sentenced to prison on drug charges
Police made an arrest in a murder investigation at a Brattleboro homeless shelter on Monday.
Woman arrested for murder at Brattleboro homeless shelter
The first lady will make a stop in Vermont on Wednesday. - File photo
First lady to visit Vermont on Wednesday

Latest News

Ohavi Zedek Synagogue in Burlington.
Passover begins at sundown on Wednesday
File photo
State officials remind hikers to stay off muddy trails
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy in court-File photo
Jurors’ names in NH motorcycle crash trial won’t be released, judge rules
Fiel photo
Interfaith leaders make case for expanded post-pandemic safety net