Teen arrested in Barre drug raid

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A teen faces charges after police raided a Barre home early Wednesday.

It happened at a home on East Barre Road. Police say officers armed with a search warrant seized nearly 400 bags of fentanyl/heroin, as well as crack cocaine, cash, and a 9mm handgun.

Barre drug raid (Photo provided)

Police say a male claiming to be a 17-year-old from Boston was taken into custody. He faces charges of drug trafficking when he appears in court.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.