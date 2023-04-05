Vermont community mourns teen found dead after weeklong search

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The search for a missing Middlebury teen is over. Police discovered her body in the woods not far from where they and volunteers had been looking for a week.

“The community mourns the loss of her. She basically became the community’s child,” said Dora Soberal, one of the many volunteers who search for Rebecca Ball.

Ball, 17, disappeared on March 29. Police said she walked away from a therapy appointment and was last seen near the southern end of Wright Park.

But about a week after she vanished, Middlebury police and a New England K9 Search and Rescue team found Ball’s body on the west side of Otter Creek north of Belden Falls, close to where volunteers were looking.

“When the search teams went home at night, we began our own searches. We’d be in the park at night, we’d be in the periphery of the area just to see if we could get any movement. That continued until yesterday when the final search discovered her remains over by the New Haven River over by Otter Creek,” Middlebury Police Chief Tom Hanley said.

The chief said her body was discovered in a previously unsearched wooded area. Police believe she died from exposure.

“It’s conjecture right now but nothing to indicate it was other than that. That we are potentially dealing with hypothermia situation,” Hanley said.

Volunteer search crews decided to get together at the rec center in town to talk about the loss. Many of them wrote cards to the family.

“We learned that she can be very spunky. She was, you know, a lot of fun,” Soberal said. “It’s been hard, it has been hard.”

I reached out to Ball’s school. Superintendent Peter Burrows said: “The Addison Central School District community is all coming together to mourn the loss of Rebecca Ball. Rebecca had a wonderful, creative spirit that we will miss deeply. Our whole community is feeling this loss.”

The district’s crisis team has resources available for students and families. The school also put a message on its front sign saying “Our hearts are with Becca.”

Soberal said now the community is trying to heal.

“We all get the opportunity to lean on one another,” she said. “We have learned so much about her, as I’ve said. It’s like she’s our own daughter.”

Volunteers plan to hold a candlelight vigil for Rebecca on Saturday night. They are also going to organize a GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral expenses.

