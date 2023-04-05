Vt. DOC partners with new health care provider
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s prison system is partnering with a new healthcare company.
The Vermont Department of Corrections announced a three-year contract with Wellpath. The company will provide healthcare services to people in Vermont’s prisons.
The services under this contract will include medical, mental health, substance abuse, dental, vision, on-site and off-site specialty, pharmacy, care coordination, and emergency services. The contract begins July first.
The Corrections Commissioner said Wellpath offers “the highest standard of care.”
