Vt. DOC partners with new health care provider

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s prison system is partnering with a new healthcare company.

The Vermont Department of Corrections announced a three-year contract with Wellpath. The company will provide healthcare services to people in Vermont’s prisons.

The services under this contract will include medical, mental health, substance abuse, dental, vision, on-site and off-site specialty, pharmacy, care coordination, and emergency services. The contract begins July first.

The Corrections Commissioner said Wellpath offers “the highest standard of care.”

