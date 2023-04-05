BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Periods of rain and scattered thunderstorms will continue across the region Wednesday night with some pockets of freezing rain, mainly east of the Green Mountains. Temperatures will be in the 30s over northern and eastern Vermont into the overnight hours, with low to mid 40s in western and southern parts of the state. Steady rain will taper to showers through the overnight hours with skies remaining cloudy heading into Thursday morning.

It will be a warmer day on Thursday. Skies will start out cloudy on Thursday morning with the chance for a quick shower. By the afternoon skies will gradually begin to clear out, with some breaks of sunshine and temperatures warming up into the upper 50s and low 60s.

We might see a quick flurry or two in northern Vermont on Friday morning, but skies will continue to clear out and become partly sunny in most spots through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 40s. High pressure builds into the region for the upcoming weekend. Saturday and Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine. Saturday will remain a little cool with highs in the low to mid 40s, with some warmer weather on Easter Sunday with temperatures warming up into the low to mid 50s.

Temperatures continue to climb heading into next week. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny through the middle of the work week. Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be in the low to mid 60s, with highs near 70 by Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.