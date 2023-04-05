BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! Today is going to be an active weather day as we get our share of a huge, powerful storm system that is affecting much of the U.S.

Most of the morning will be okay - just cloudy. But once we get into the afternoon, expect periods of rain with possible thunderstorms. There will also be some icy weather, first in northern NY during the late morning hours, but epecially east of the spine of the Green Mountains for the afternoon, evening, and a bit into the overnight. It will mostly be elevated surfaces such as bridges and decks, branches and power lines, that will be most affected by any icing, more so than roadways, but there could still be some slick spots on some roads. Take it easy if you are out and about.

Some lingering showers early Thursday will give way to clearing skies later in the day. Temperatures will be spiking up into the 50s and low 60s early on, before it starts cooling off again later in the day.

It will become blustery and colder overnight. With a trailing trough of low pressure swinging through on Friday, there could be a few snow showers, mainly in the mountains, early Friday, but then it will be clearing out for the second half of the day.

Once the skies clear out, it will stay that way for the holiday weekend. Both Saturday & Sunday will feature lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 40s on Saturday, but getting into the 50s in most spots for Easter Sunday.

Next week will feature a stretch of nice, spring weather, with lots of sunshine and above normal temperatures.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be continuing to monitor the wet, stormy, and icy weather over the next couple of days, and we will keep you updated with the latest, on-air and online. -Gary

