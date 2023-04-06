Attorney general shuts down websites impersonating NY State Dept. of State

New York Attorney General Letitia James-File Photo
New York Attorney General Letitia James-File Photo(Kathy Willens | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Attorney General Letitia James shut down two websites she said impersonated the New York State Department of State and overcharged consumers.

James says Thomas Romano and his company “Steamin’ Weenie LLC” set up the sites by using the agency’s official seal and logo.

She said people paid much higher prices for state documents on the misleading sites. One site charged $135 for a document that was available for $10 on the official site. There also weren’t any disclosures the sites were being operated by a private third party

James fined the business nearly $45,000.

“Misleading consumers is not a smart business plan, it’s unethical and illegal,” James said in a statement. “These websites deceived hardworking New Yorkers who were simply trying to open up their own business and file the necessary paperwork to do so. Scam artists may think they are savvy, but breaking state laws and conning New Yorkers will get you into hot water with my office.”

James urged New Yorkers to be vigilant to ensure the websites they visit are legitimate. Click here for tips on how to identify official government websites.

