Alzheimer’s advocates meet with leaders in Montpelier

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Alzheimer’s advocates will be at the statehouse in Montpelier Thursday morning.

They’ll be testifying in the Senate Human Services Committee, meeting with members of the Scott administration, giving devotionals in the House and Senate Chambers, and gathering for a lunch. This is one of three Alzheimer’s Advocacy Days.

The next one is virtual on Friday, where people who attended a forum in Washington D.C. will share their experiences.

The Vermont Alzheimer’s Association said 13,000 people in Vt. have the disease, which destroys memory.

