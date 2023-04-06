Crews battle fire at building in Barre City

File Photo
File Photo(Structure fire in Midland)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire crews in Barre City have shut down an area near the post office due to a fire. Police dispatchers tell us the fire appears to be at a trucking company on Prospect Street.

Barre City Police Dispatch says crews have closed parts of Prospect Street as well as North and South Main Street.

We are told power has been turned off in that area, and that the water pressure may be weak for those who live nearby.

We have a crew on the way and will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Ball, 17, of Middlebury
Missing Middlebury teen found dead
Former Vermont troopers Nathan Greco and Nathan Jensen.
Advisory commission reveals it recommended firing troopers
Zaaina Mahvish-Jammeh
Woman pleads not guilty to hatchet murder of Vermont shelter employee
File photo
Teen arrested in Barre drug raid
The first lady arrives at the Burlington International Airport.
First lady visits Vermont, encourages tech students to look to the future

Latest News

File Photo
Teachers prepare for standardized testing as Cognia replaces SBAC
Saint Albans Northwestern Medical Center
St. Albans’ emergency department getting an upgrade
NWMC Temporary Emergency Department
St. Albans’ emergency department getting an upgrade
MM
Changing climate brings uncertainty for songbirds in our region