Crews battle fire at building in Barre City

BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire crews in Barre City have shut down an area near the post office due to a fire. Police dispatchers tell us the fire appears to be at a trucking company on Prospect Street.

Barre City Police Dispatch says crews have closed parts of Prospect Street as well as North and South Main Street.

We are told power has been turned off in that area, and that the water pressure may be weak for those who live nearby.

We have a crew on the way and will provide updates as they become available.

