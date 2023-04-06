Ice storm knocks out power to more than 1 million in Quebec

An ice storm that swept through Quebec knocked out power to more than a million homes.
An ice storm that swept through Quebec knocked out power to more than a million homes.(Courtesy: CNN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTREAL (WCAX) - Wednesday’s storm led to some icing in northeastern Vermont and the mountains of New Hampshire, but that’s nothing compared to what they are dealing with in Quebec.

North of the border it was a full-on ice storm, taking down trees and power lines, and knocking out power to more than a million homes, nearly half of them in Montreal.

The freezing rain continued Thursday morning.

More than 1,000 Hydro-Quebec employees across the province worked to make repairs. Officials expected to have the power back on for at least one-third of the customers who lost electricity within 24 hours.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

