Investigation underway at Vt. school after alleged threat by student

By Kiana Burks
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RUTLAND CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - An investigation is underway in Rutland City where school officials say a middle school student threatened a classmate on social media with a gun.

They became aware of the situation after the post began circulating.

Authorities say a student at the middle school sent out a Snapchat photo. In it, they were allegedly holding a large gun with a threatening message directed at a fellow student.

School officials say they and the Rutland City Police looked into it and determined the school community was not at risk. But because of parents’ concerns and how it was handled, the investigation continues.

“I totally get that from a parent’s perspective. It’s really hard to hear these things and not be concerned. We go by that saying, ‘See something, say something.’ Anything that sounds like it might be some concerning, we’re going to take a look at it and make sure the kids are safe and that the building is safe and the community is safe,” said Bill Olsen, the superintendent of Rutland City Schools.

District officials also say they understand the school community’s reaction to the threat, given the recent shootings that have taken place across the country.

As of right now, they can’t say whether the student who sent the threat will face any consequences.

