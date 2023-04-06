More Vermont families seeking help with heating

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s fuel assistance program helped many more Vermont families than in years past.

Officials report 6% more families were seeking assistance from LIHEAP early in the heating season this year. They believe increased fuel costs and inflation are driving up the need for help.

With the increased need came increased funding. Vermont had on hand for the program double what we are normally allotted. We receive roughly $21 million annually from the feds for the fuel assistance program. This year, with injections from the federal and state government, we had roughly $40 million available.

“Especially when the price per gallon had jumped so much and for our fuel dealers who it is costing more to get the products and more to keep those trucks out on the roads, it certainly is helping to meet our families’ needs,” said Richard Giddings of the Vermont Department for Children and Families.

DCF says there is no guarantee there will be additional funding for next winter.

They do say if you are eligible for LIHEAP funding, you are eligible for free weatherization, as well, something DCF wants Vermonters to consider to help their fuel assistance dollars go further.

