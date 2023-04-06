NH homeless crisis persists as emergency hotel program ends

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire’s emergency rental assistance program, which has provided shelter to the homeless in area hotels during the pandemic, ended on April 1st for most individuals. And while other forms of assistance are still available, experts say more needs to be done.

Since the start of the pandemic, roughly 30,000 New Hampshire households were living in hotels due to homelessness.

“I’ve been off and on homeless for a long time,” said a man who goes by the name “Country.” He spends his days standing on the off-ramp to I-89 in Lebanon asking drivers for cash and lives in a tent nearby. “You got to make sure your tent is warm and safe from animals. ... A lot of people struggle and need help.”

They are the kind of worries that put life in perspective. New Hampshire’s emergency rental assistance program that places the homeless like Country in area hotels ended at the beginning of the month. It was a temporary fix during the pandemic to the problem the experts say needs long-term solutions.

“Exponentially worse today than it was three or four years ago,” said Craig Henderson with Southwestern Community Services, one of the state’s five community action agencies. He says rising costs are contributing to the crisis. “Whether it was rent oil, fuel, food. So, people who were living at the cusp of homelessness now simply can’t live.”

Hotel funding for about 200 families with kids across the state will still be available until June 15th. And officials say other help is available for individuals who need it now. “That includes help with housing navigation. It also includes money to pay for rental application fees, first month’s rent, security deposit,” said Rob Dapice with New Hampshire Housing, the agency that administers housing-related programs like the federal ERAP funds. “We desperately need more housing and it’s not just in the cities, it’s in every community in New Hampshire.”

And because housing isn’t built overnight, officials say it’s going to take a team approach to solve the problem. “Prevention is one thing that really we all need to focus on and that is state level. Community action programs -- federal -- because it is so much more expensive to get people back in the community,” Henderson said.

People like Country. “If you see somebody struggling that is on the street, try to help them with your heart,” Country said.

Anyone who is struggling with homelessness in New Hampshire is encouraged to call 211 to get more information about the resources that are closest to them.

