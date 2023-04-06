Schumer pledges FBI funding to investigate swatting threats

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (WCAX) - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is asking federal law enforcement officials to get a handle on the rash of swatting threats to schools.

During a stop in Long Island Thursday, Schumer called on the FBI to conduct a full-scale investigation into the hoax threats, saying he was allocating $10 million of the bureau’s budget to exclusively go after swatting.

“These attacks are serious. The fact that police had to go to over 220 New York schools -- several here on Long Island -- is awful,” Schumer said.

North Country schools in Moriah, Massena, and Lake Placid were among those threatened Tuesday with an “active shooter” threat.

