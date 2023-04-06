Schumer pledges FBI funding to investigate swatting threats

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer/File
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer/File(Source: Mobilus In Mobili/Wikipedia/CC BY-SA 4.0)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (WCAX) - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is asking federal law enforcement officials to get a handle on the rash of swatting threats to schools.

During a stop in Long Island Thursday, Schumer called on the FBI to conduct a full-scale investigation into the hoax threats, saying he was allocating $10 million of the bureau’s budget to exclusively go after swatting.

“These attacks are serious. The fact that police had to go to over 220 New York schools -- several here on Long Island -- is awful,” Schumer said.

North Country schools in Moriah, Massena, and Lake Placid were among those threatened Tuesday with an “active shooter” threat.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Ball, 17, of Middlebury
Missing Middlebury teen found dead
Zaaina Mahvish-Jammeh
Woman pleads not guilty to hatchet murder of Vermont shelter employee
File photo
Teen arrested in Barre drug raid
Former Vermont troopers Nathan Greco and Nathan Jensen.
Advisory commission reveals it recommended firing troopers
The search for a missing Vermont teen is over. Police discovered Rebecca Ball's body in the...
Vermont community mourns teen found dead after weeklong search

Latest News

More Vermont families seeking help with heating
More Vermont families seeking help with heating
dontuse
Ice storm knocks out power to more than 1 million in Quebec
booster
Updated booster shot coming soon
Vermont’s fuel assistance program helped many more Vermont families than in years past.
More Vermont families seeking help with heating
An ice storm that swept through Quebec knocked out power to more than a million homes.
Ice storm knocks out power to more than 1 million in Quebec