St. Alban’s emergency department getting an upgrade

NWMC Temporary Emergency Department
NWMC Temporary Emergency Department(WCAX)
By Rachel Mann
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Emergency services at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans are temporarily moving to a new space. Hospital administration says their current emergency department hasn’t kept up with the areas growing population.

The emergency department there is empty for the first time in nearly 33 years, since all equipment and signage was moved to the former ICU space on Tuesday. Since it’s opening, very little has been done to expand or upgrade the department.

“We go from 14 rooms to 20 rooms,” said Jonathan Billings, the hospital’s COO. NMC $11 million to renovate their emergency department. “It’s overdue. A long time coming. We had to shelve it because of COVID. We had hoped to break ground in 2020, but that was not the time to tear up an emergency department.”

JoAnn Manahan, director of emergency services at the hospital, says the expansion will drastically improve patient’s experience. “We’ve been having patients in the hallway with no privacy for a lot of years,” she said. The 2,400 sq. foot addition to the emergency space will also have more capacity for negative pressure rooms, which prevent spread of infection, and additional mental health resources. “We only have one saferoom for them currently,” Manahan continued. “We’re building two saferooms and two convertible rooms, so if we need them, we’ll have them.”

While the work is being done, emergency services won’t be moving far. They’ll be in a temporary space around the corner from the emergency department where the hospital’s former ICU was.

Billings says they plan to wrap up construction in September.

