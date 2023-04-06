Teachers prepare for standardized testing as Cognia replaces SBAC

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Students across Vermont will take a new standardized test next week. This comes after the state switched from the old assessment the SBAC to Cognia.

The SBAC’s contract ended, which is why a new exam is being administered instead. School districts and the state agree they’ve been on a tight timeline.

For some students, a test is a test no matter what. But for educators, preparing schools to take a new annual assessment is a heavy lift.

“Having the training and the materials in the fall would have been advantageous to districts. I would say this is not typically what we would expect. And so our message to staff and students has been just you know, we’re gonna try our best to make this work,” said Brooke Olsen-Farrell with the Slate Valley Unified Union School District Superintendent.

Outgoing Secretary of Education Dan French said the tight timeline stems from a slow procurement process, so districts haven’t had the traditional amount of time to train staff. He says the goal was to make the announcement in July.

“October was the first time we can start to make the announcement and move forward. So behind schedule from the very beginning, which is unfortunate. We have an excellent partner in Cognia so the team is getting things back on track and I’m optimistic it’ll be a pretty smooth rollout this spring,” said French.

Districts say they’ve been working hard to get everyone ready. Admins at the Slate Valley Unified Union School district made their own training materials before others were available. but leaders at the Essex Westford School District say practice exams have been helpful.

“This year instead of just recommending that students have an opportunity to engage with the practice test because of what I found when I engaged with the test. We’re actually requiring our principles and teachers to find differences in the way the questions are asked,” said Jackie Tolman-Ramsey with the Essex Westford School District.

Now that Vermonters have seen Cognia, how does it differ from the SBAC? Watler Ripley with Slate Valley Unified Union School District says the format is similar to other computer-adaptive assessments and notes curriculum in preparation for the exam does not change.

“You can see some of the accommodations and universal designated support. They’re trying to provide students that perhaps are addressing some issues that people had with the aspect assessment,” said Ripley.

Instructors warn students will have to pay close attention to the wording of questions. And despite 9th graders being able to take the SBAC on the computer, they won’t be able to with Cogina.

The testing window starts Wednesday and goes through June when schools take the exam when works best for them.

