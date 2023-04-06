UVM Health Network to roll back COVID mask, visitation policies

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont hospitals in the UVM Health Network are rolling back their COVID mask requirements and visitation policies next week.

The network says patients and hospital staff will no longer have to mask in public areas of the hospital, but masks will be required for staff while providing patient care.

Patients will be asked to wear a mask if they have symptoms of respiratory illnesses.

Visitation will be permitted in clinical units and offices but may be restricted in high-risk areas.

The new rules do not apply to the network’s three New York hospitals.

Our Cat Viglienzoni is taking a look at the bigger picture of COVID in Vermont and talking with the state’s health commissioner. She will have a full report on the Channel 3 News starting at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Ball, 17, of Middlebury
Missing Middlebury teen found dead
Zaaina Mahvish-Jammeh
Woman pleads not guilty to hatchet murder of Vermont shelter employee
Former Vermont troopers Nathan Greco and Nathan Jensen.
Advisory commission reveals it recommended firing troopers
File photo
Teen arrested in Barre drug raid
The search for a missing Vermont teen is over. Police discovered Rebecca Ball's body in the...
Vermont community mourns teen found dead after weeklong search

Latest News

File photo
Young Vt. history scholars to show their stuff this weekend
x
Vt. wildlife managers approve expanded moose hunt
x
UVM Health Network to roll back COVID mask, visitation policies
Fire crews in Barre have shut down an area near the post office due to a fire.
Crews battle Barre building fire