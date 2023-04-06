UVM Health Network to roll back COVID mask, visitation policies

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont hospitals in the UVM Health Network are rolling back their COVID mask requirements and visitation policies next week.

The network says patients and hospital staff will no longer have to mask in public areas of the hospital, but masks will be required for staff while providing patient care.

Patients will be asked to wear a mask if they have symptoms of respiratory illnesses.

Visitation will be permitted in clinical units and offices but may be restricted in high-risk areas.

The new rules do not apply to the network’s three New York hospitals.

