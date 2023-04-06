Vt. students to rally against youth smoking, vaping

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont high school students are marching in Montpelier Thursday in opposition to youth vaping and smoking.

Students from 11 schools across the state will represent Our Voices Xposed, a movement dedicated to speaking out against the dangers of youth vaping and tobacco use, and against the products designed to get them hooked.

Vermont health leaders say youth vaping remains a top concern. School leaders say students continue to sneak off to the bathroom to vape while at school.

The Vermont Senate last week approved a bill that would ban the retail sale of flavored cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and e-liquids. It would also get the Attorney General’s Office to report on the extent to which Vermont may legally restrict advertising and regulate labels for the products.

Thursday’s march will go from Montpelier City Hall to the Statehouse. Youth will then meet with the governor and lawmakers.

