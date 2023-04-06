Vt. Truth and Reconciliation Commission gets to work

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s new Truth and Reconciliation Commission is up and running after the official appointment last week of three commissioners.

The commission was created last year under Act 128 to confront issues of racism, discrimination, and eugenics in state laws and suggest ways to make amends.

Ike Bendavid spoke with commission member Patrick Standen, a professor of philosophy at St. Michael’s College, about his priorities over the coming years.

Related Stories:

Vermonters appointed to Truth and Reconciliation Commission

Vt. lawmakers move forward to establish reconciliation commission

Vermont Senate joins House in eugenics apology

Vermont House unanimously supports eugenics apology

Lawmakers look to acknowledge Vermont’s role in eugenics research

Lawmakers push for apology for Vermont’s role in eugenics research

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Ball, 17, of Middlebury
Missing Middlebury teen found dead
Zaaina Mahvish-Jammeh
Woman pleads not guilty to hatchet murder of Vermont shelter employee
File photo
Teen arrested in Barre drug raid
Former Vermont troopers Nathan Greco and Nathan Jensen.
Advisory commission reveals it recommended firing troopers
The search for a missing Vermont teen is over. Police discovered Rebecca Ball's body in the...
Vermont community mourns teen found dead after weeklong search

Latest News

Burlington Police responded to an overdose on Church Street Thursday.
Advocates push Vt. lawmakers to address mounting opioid deaths
An investigation is underway in Rutland City where school officials say a middle school student...
Investigation underway at Vt. school after alleged threat by student
dontuse
Ice storm knocks out power to more than 1 million in Quebec
More Vermont families seeking help with heating
More Vermont families seeking help with heating
truth
Vt. Truth and Reconciliation Commission gets to work