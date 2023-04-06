Vt. Truth and Reconciliation Commission gets to work

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s new Truth and Reconciliation Commission is up and running after the official appointment last week of three commissioners.

The commission was created last year under Act 128 to confront issues of racism, discrimination, and eugenics in state laws and suggest ways to make amends.

Ike Bendavid spoke with commission member Patrick Standen, a professor of philosophy at St. Michael’s College, about his priorities over the coming years.

