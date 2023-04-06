Vt. wildlife managers approve expanded moose hunt

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont wildlife managers have signed off on an expanded moose hunt in the Northeast Kingdom for this fall.

Following staff recommendations, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board voted Wednesday to issue a total of 180 permits, an increase of 80 over last year. Out of those permits for the limited hunt in Wildlife Management Unit E, 80 will be either-sex moose and 100 will be antlerless.

As in previous years, biologists say the rationale behind increasing the harvest numbers is to improve the long-term health of the population, which has been ravaged by winter ticks, what some researchers believe is an impact of climate change.

Officials say a recent study with UVM showed that ticks continue to impact moose health, with less than half of the calves surviving their first winter.

“Research has shown that lower moose densities support relatively few winter ticks that do not impact moose populations,” Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s Nick Fortin said in a statement “Reducing moose density decreases the number of available hosts which in turn decreases the number of winter ticks on the landscape.”

Permit applications are now available on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s website. The deadline to apply is June 21.

