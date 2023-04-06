Young Vt. history scholars to show their stuff this weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An annual celebration of Vermont history is back in Burlington this weekend.

Vermont History Day is a chance for middle and high school students to show off their knowledge of historical topics. Kids from all over the state will present their work -- which can take the form of a report, documentary, performance, or website.

This year’s theme is “Frontiers: People, Places and Ideas in History.” The event allows students to learn about history spanning a wide date range. The best presentations will be selected to go to the National History Day competition in June.

“Not only is this a good chance for Vermont students to share their projects with their peers and other schools, but this is a good chance for them to develop their interview skills. Our judges will actually ask questions for the students. I know at that age I definitely wouldn’t have felt comfortable going in and doing an interview with judges, so it’s amazing that they’re able to go in and present their projects,” said Danielle Harris-Burnett, the museum educator at the Vermont Historical Society.

Vermont History Day takes place Saturday at the UVM Davis Center. Spectators are welcome to attend at 2 pm.

