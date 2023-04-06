Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a mild day on Thursday, it will briefly turn blustery and colder for the end of the week. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with the chance of a mountain flurry or two. High temperatures by the afternoon will only manage the upper 30s and low 40s. Clouds will begin to clear out on Friday night and the weekend will start with sunny skies on Saturday. Temperatures will remain chilly for one more day with highs still in the low to mid 40s.

We’ve got a very nice stretch of weather ahead for most of next week. Temperatures will begin to warm up on Sunday with sunny skies and highs reaching the upper 40s and low 50s. Warm weather continues to build into the region by the start of the work week. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the low to mid 60s through Wednesday.

It’s looking even warmer by the end of next week. Right now, we’re expecting skies to remain dry through Thursday and Friday. Highs could reach the upper 60s and low 70s through the end of the work week.

