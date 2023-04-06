BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! Today’s weather will be a big improvement over the nasty day we had on Wednesday when we had all that rain, lots of thunderstorms, and some freezing rain/icing.

There will still be just a few, lingering, widely-scattered showers today, but for the most part, skies will be gradually clearing throughout the day. It’s going to be mild today with highs getting into the 50s and low 60s. It will be a bit breezy with winds shifting from the south to the west.

We’ll go a bit backwards with the weather again on Friday as winds shift around to the NW, bringing in chilly air from Canada. It will be partly sunny, but blustery. There may even be a few flurries flying around in the higher elevations, but it won’t amount to much.

Then, get ready for a delightful holiday weekend. There will be tons of sunshine each day. Saturday will be on the cool side, but we will warm up to normal levels on Easter Sunday (normal high in Burlington is now 50°).

There will be a stretch of some serious spring weather next week. Each day through mid-week will feature lots of sunshine with a few clouds mixing in. Temperatures will be rising into the 60s for highs. A few spots may crack the 70 degree mark by Wednesday!

Get ready to take MAX Advantage of the upcoming springlike weather! -Gary

