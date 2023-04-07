Attempted murder suspect back in court

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Attempted murder suspect Tovi Mesick is expected back in court Friday.

Police say Tovi Mesick shot Stephen Furtado when she was staying with Furtado and his wife at their Burlington apartment in February.

Furtado’s wife told police she was on the first floor of the apartment and heard arguing followed by a gunshot and then watched Mesick run off.

Mesick is set to be in court Friday morning for a motion hearing.

