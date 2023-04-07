Autopsy: Mexican man died at border from a heart condition

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An autopsy report indicates a Mexican man who crossed illegally into Vermont from Canada in February died from a heart condition.

Jose Leos Cervantes collapsed after Border Patrol agents say he entered the country illegally with two other men on Goodall Road in Holland. Agents say that after Cervantes collapsed, the two other men ran back toward Canada.

The death certificate from Vermont’s medical examiner finds that Cervantes died from a heart condition.

