Balint co-sponsors bill to protect abortion access

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCAX) - Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint has joined other Democrats in support of a bill to protect abortion access across the country, despite the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

The Women’s Health Protection Act would give health care providers the right to perform an abortion and the right for a patient to have one without bans and restrictions.

“While Republicans seek to control women’s bodies, I’m proud to join my colleagues in introducing this essential piece of legislation,” Rep. Balint said in a statement. “Now more than ever, American women urgently need a federal law that re-establishes a nationwide right to abortion. And your zip code should never determine your access to health care services. My Democratic colleagues and I will not stop until reproductive rights are restored as the law of the land.”

A similar bill last year went nowhere after it did not reach the Senate’s 60-vote threshold. All Democrats voted for the legislation except Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, and all Republicans opposed the bill. Republicans now also control the House.

