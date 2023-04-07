Businesses brace for spring rush ahead of Easter weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Easter is around the corner, and store workers are busy boxing, baking, and “bouquet-ing.”

Easter marks the beginning of a busy season for retailers in the area. At Kathy Co Flowers where Easter weekend begins the sprint to Mother’s Day, the busiest holiday for them.

Workers are tidying the tulips for Easter Sunday at Kathy and Co Flowers in Burlington. Owners Taylor Smith and AJ Koster say this year’s popular items are tulips, hyacinths, irises, and of course, Easter lilies.

“Since the pandemic we’ve been fairly busy last year really slowed down. So we’re hoping that it’s getting busier right now. It’s just a reflection of the economy actually doing something good,” said Koster.

This is a sign of a turning corner with Vermonters seemingly coming out of both a pandemic and winter hibernation. Owners in the flower business have adapted to supply chain woes that once caused problems in business. They advertise less specific items like vases and specific flowers.

“We’ve definitely had to switch more to like a designer choice style. So we’ll tell customers like to have a color scheme. You’re bright and cheery or springy kind of theme. And then we will have to have them be a little bit flexible,” said Smith.

And if you prefer to spend Easter crunching chocolate instead of smelling the roses, Vermont Nut Free Chocolate’s Mark Elvidge says the supply chain has been easier to contend with.

“Previous years it was this ingredient that ingredient, this package or that bag or you know those boxes that quite weren’t available but this year we really didn’t have any supply chain issues,” said Elvidge.

Easter is the Superbowl for the chocolate company.

“It’s just nonstop. I mean, you know, we’ve got some people working seven days a week, you know, and we’re doing long days and you know, there’s a holiday deadline, right? You’ve got to get everything delivered in time. You know, for the Easter Bunny,” said Elvidge

A large part of their business is online mail orders. Elvidge says those numbers skyrocketed in 2020 and 2021 and have leveled out now - but once Easter passes -- they’re onto the next.

“We’ll start making Halloween towards the beginning of May,” said Elvidge.

Restaurants are also getting ready with Easter brunch being a popular boost in business.

