Driver briefly dragged trooper during 2-state chase

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - A driver led police on a chase in Maine and New Hampshire, briefly dragging a state trooper while fleeing, authorities said Friday.

Police said Michael Anthony Arrington, 28, of Orlando, Florida, was charged with crimes including reckless conduct and second-degree assault. They said he fled from Portsmouth police before being located by police at a gas station in that city on Thursday night.

The man then accelerated, dragging a trooper for a short distance before the trooper was able to disengage, police said. The trooper was later treated and released from a hospital for minor injuries, police said.

The man then led police on a chase in Kittery, Maine, and Portsmouth before being taken into custody in Portsmouth, police said. Police said he refused the services of a bail commissioner and was held in custody pending a court appearance scheduled for Friday.

A phone call to a number listed under the man’s name was disconnected. It was not clear if he had retained an attorney.

