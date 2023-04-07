Exhibit spotlights African-American authors and illustrators in children’s literature

A new exhibit at the library in Burlington highlights African-American history in the U.S. through children’s literature.
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A new exhibit at the library in Burlington highlights African-American history in the U.S. through children's literature.

“Telling A People’s Story: African-American Children’s Illustrated Literature” is full of picture books that highlight the African-American experience. Part of the mission of the traveling exhibit is to present a history that in many ways is being swept under the rug or re-written in other parts of the country.

The library’s Barbara Shatara says picture books allow the youngest readers to connect with that history. “In that interaction, that child has seen images and learning histories and culture that they’re being introduced to for the first time. Picture books are really ageless in some ways,” she said.

“Telling A People’s Story: African-American Children’s Illustrated Literature” will be on display at the Fletcher Free Library through the end of April.

